Sharjah: The International Photography Festival (Xposure 2019), now in its fourth year, has unveiled five outdoor exhibitions across popular malls and public venues in Dubai and Sharjah.

The venues include Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Deira City Centre and Mirdif City Centre in Dubai, and the Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah.

The outdoor exhibitions present a total of 89 of “some of the finest images captured by a selection of world-renowned photographers and promising emerging talents”, in addition to works that have been brought in by international professional photography organisations.

The offerings

Available for public viewing for two weeks until September 22, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah will be home to 45 more works brought in by the World Press Photo. The showcase includes works by a collection of winning images from the 62nd World Press Photo Contest. The annual photo contest rewards photographers for the best single exposure pictures contributing to the past year of visual journalism.

The Dubai outdoor exhibitions will feature a selection of 44 images, which have been picked from 1,166 photographs by 357 photographers curated by the festival’s indoor exhibitions this year.

Running across the themes of nature and landscape, portrait and people, architectural, photojournalism, mobile photography and night photography, many of the works have never before been shown in the UAE.

Outdoor exhibitions

Dubai: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Deira City Centre, Mirdif City Centre

Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront