Dubai: The Indian flag will be projected on the facade of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower in Dubai, at 8.45pm on Saturday.
The announcement on the official Twitter account of the Indian consulate in Dubai on Saturday as part of the 74th Indian Independence Day (August 15) celebrations.
The consulate will relay pics from the event on its Twitter page.
Earlier on Saturday, the consulate held ceremonies and celebrations for the occasion – open only to staff while following social distancing norms for COVID-19.
The UAE and India share close ties in various sectors, and Indians make up the biggest expat community in the Emirates. On Saturday, UAE leaders congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.
Displays of flags on independence or national days of various countries are often shown on Burj Khalifa. Indian expats and others are expected to visit nearby The Dubai Fountain area to view the display, while adhering to safety precautions.