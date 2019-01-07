Dubai: Operators of the world’s longest zipline have confirmed that maintenance on the tourist attraction remains under way, and will re-open once the assessment is completed.
The zipline, located at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, was closed after a tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of four emergency responders.
On December 30, 2018, Gulf News reported that a helicopter clipped with zipline cable on top of the UAE’s highest mountain peak; instantly killing all four crew members of the National Search and Rescue Centre.
The emergency responders were carrying out a rescue mission at the time of the accident.
Toroverde, who operates the zipline, said that they are “currently running a full assessment of the zipline area, to ensure the safety of … visitors, and will re-open as soon as the necessary maintenance has been completed."
“If you have a booking with us, our team will get in contact with you to reschedule or refund your booking. The safety and security of our customers is our utmost priority. Thank you for your understanding.”