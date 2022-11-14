Dubai: IELTS from British Council – Premium has launched in the UAE offering test-takers exclusive benefits for taking their IELTS test, including a dedicated relationship manager for registration assistance, the ability to take all four tests in one go and test preparation support.
All tests will take place at the 5-star JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, and candidates can take advantage of valet parking on arrival to the venue. The registration for the test takes place in the welcome lounge where there are refreshments, snacks, tea and coffee. In addition, a “special lunch” is organised at Kitchen6 buffet restaurant. The British Council team will ensure that candidates can quickly sign-in for their test.
Premium price
The experience is priced at Dh1,700 for IELTS on Paper.
At present, IELTS from British Council – Premium is available only for IELTS on Paper. Academic and General training modules will be available for IELTS on Paper too.
Deep Adhikari, Director Examinations Gulf South Cluster, British Council, said: “Taking an IELTS test can be incredibly stressful. IELTS from British Council - Premium allows customers to upgrade their test experience to a comfortable and luxurious environment, to help ease the stress."
Adhikari added: "We are committed to giving test takers an enhanced IELTS testing experience and making it an even more seamless process. With IELTS from British Council - Premium, students will have more convenience in terms of preparation support and registration as well. The UAE will be the first country in the world to launch IELTS from British Council - Premium and this launch is an important step that reflects the British Council’s commitment to continue to support students in the UAE.”