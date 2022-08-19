Abu Dhabi: The ‘One Community Hand by Hand’ campaign, a joint initiative between Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Al Wahda Sports Club Academy, on Friday distributed juice and water to construction workers in Abu Dhabi’s Shahama area on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day (August 19)
“Humanitarian work in the UAE has become a purely authentic approach, and the behaviour of the UAE and its honourable people is in adherence to the approach of Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in harmony with the instructions of the wise leadership,” the organisation said.
The initiative was implemented with the participation of people of determination and Al Wahda academy’s Under-13 juniors.
Diverse aims
The organisation said humanitarian work is one of the broadest fields in which people may work, as it achieves humanity among social groups. Al Wahda academy said humanitarian work is a civilised approach and the duty of every human being since all cultures have imbibed its importance.
The participation of the young footballers from Al Wahda in this initiative intends to achieve the purpose of supporting the initiative to integrate people of determination into societal participation. It is also aimed to accustom and educate young people on compassion, enhance brotherhood, and establish the values of humanity among the members of society, and the importance of humanitarian work as it contributes to helping those who counter difficulties in meeting the requirements of life.
World Humanitarian Day is defined as one of the international days celebrated in August of each year to recall humanitarian workers, the obstacles and challenges they counter while performing their relief tasks, and their tireless and continuous attempts to reach people around the world, providing them with assistance during humanitarian crises such as floods, earthquakes, wars, conflicts and epidemics.
Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises and for the safety and security of aid workers.