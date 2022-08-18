Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised the commitment of the UAE to continuing with its message of good, on the World Humanitarian Day, observed worldwide on August 19.
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On the World Humanitarian Day, we recall the UAE’s message of good and thank all workers in this sector for their sincere efforts.”
The Vice-President added: “We also thank 145,000 volunteers in 97 countries who helped us in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reach out to 90 beneficiaries in 2021. More good things to come in the coming years.”