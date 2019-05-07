Four year old was at a playground when the incident happened

The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: An Indian worker, who has been accused of attempting to kidnap a four-year-old boy, claimed that he shouted at the boy because he poured a bucket of water on his work site, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard earlier this week.

In February 2019, the boy was with his aunt in a play ground at a residential area in Al Barsha when his aunt claimed he was kidnapped.

“He was 100 metres away from me and was playing near a building that was under construction. I saw the defendant stepping out the building and muzzling the boy’s mouth and holding him. He started running and I yelled at him and chased him with a security guard,” 34-year-old Tunisian aunt said in official records.

The defendant reportedly freed the terrified boy before fleeing the scene.

A 23-year-old policeman said the 32-year-old defendant was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested.

“He denied kidnapping the boy and said the boy had poured a bucket of water on the site where he worked. He claimed that he yelled at the boy and asked him to leave the place,” the policeman said.

The defendant was charged with attempted kidnapping.