Pair were able to hold cables to stop platform from swaying until help arrived

Ajman: Two women rescued two window cleaners who lost their balance during sudden winds, while they were cleaning a residential tower in Ajman Corniche on Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Centres Department at Ajman Civil Defense, said they received a report at 9am saying that two people were stuck on a window cleaning platform on the side of a tower in Ajman.

Al Zaabi said two women, a Greek and a Moroccan national were able to rescue the workers through their apartment windows on the ninth floor. They were able to hold on to the cables connecting to the platform through their windows until emergency services arrived.

The two women were treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff on scene, while the window cleaners were brought down from their platform without injury.

Al Zaabi said there were strict rules which must be obeyed by window cleaning companies that operate at height to ensure the safety of their staff. One of those rules was that no-one should be allowed to go up the side of a building using the platform in adverse weather conditions.

There are severe penalties for those who violate these requirements he added.