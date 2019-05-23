Accident happened after couple stopped to take pictures of the rain

Fujairah: A 19-year-old Emirati woman sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle of her husband rammed into a tree in a valley in the Al Bithnah area of Fujairah on Tuesday.

The woman was with her husband enjoying sight-seeing during the rain when the accident occurred.

Brigadier Dr Ali Rashid Bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said the husband stopped the vehicle on a slope on the edge of the valley without lifting the handbrake and got out of the vehicle to take pictures and videos of the valley.