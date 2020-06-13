Dubai: A woman fell to her death from a residential tower in Dubai Marina on Saturday morning, an official has said.
Brigadier Abdul Raheem Bin Shafe’ei, director of the Al Barsha Police Station, told Gulf News that the woman - a housewife of East European origin - jumped from her flat and there is no criminal suspicions behind the incident.
“We received an emergency call about woman who fell from a tower in Dubai Marina area. Initial investigations show that it’s a suicide and there is no criminal suspicion behind the death,” Brig Bin Shafe’ei told Gulf News.
Ambulance and police patrols went to the tower and transferred the body to hospital.
Brig Bin Shafe’ei said that investigation is still ongoing to know the circumstances and the motivation behind the incident.