Dubai: A winner bagged the Dh10 million Top Prize in UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, EWINGS, the managing operator of the draw, announced on Sunday.
The newly made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers (3, 16, 19, 23, 30).
The second prize of Dh1 million was shared by 31 winners who took home Dh32,258 each after matching four out of five numbers. Additionally, 1,651 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw meanwhile saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,877,850.
Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: “We are thrilled to have Mahzooz’s first multi-millionaire of 2022. We look forward to having more Top Prize winners in 2022 and making this an even better year for all our customers.”
The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on March 5 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed Dh100,000 winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.