Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum presents the top prize to Muaz Mohammad from Libya at the 23rd edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award on 19th May, 2019.

Dubai: Libyan contestant Muaz Mohammad won the 23rd edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIHQA) on Sunday, walking away with a prize money of Dh250,000.

Libyan contestant Muaz Mohammad. Image Credit: Supplied

Mohammad was among the six contestants in the top 10 this year, with the joint second prize going to Moroccan Ahmad Ashiri and Ebrahim Mazou from Niger.

Ebrahim Mazou from Niger. Image Credit: Supplied

American contestant Ahmad Bashir bagged the fourth place, maintaining the top five rankings of his compatriots over the last four years.

Continue the hold of North Africans, the fifth position went to Aiman Brahem from Tunisia, while Syrian Omar Ahmad bagged the sixth place.

Muaz Mohammad celebrates. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The competition and the quality of reciters was so good this year that four contestants were awarded the joint seventh place which included Abdul Aziz Shoukri from Algeria, Ahmad Mohammad from Kenya, Abdullah Khalifa from Bahrain and Alsawi Abdullah from Saudi Arabia.

Islamic personality

The closing ceremony on Sunday also saw the felicitation of Juma Al Majid with the Islamic Personality of the Year award.

Al Majid, 89, is a renowned Emirati philanthropist and businessman, who was awarded for his lifelong service to humanity, education and restoration of Islamic heritage.

Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum handed over the award to Al Majid and the winners of the Quran competition.

Contestants from 90 countries participated this year.

