Dubai: Dubai Police has announced that registration is now open for the annual cyber security challenge, titled ‘Capture the Flag’, to inspire cyber security enthusiasts to learn more about computer science and strengthen their problem-solving skills.
The challenge, which ends on October 14 at Gitex Global 2022, provides an opportunity to apply penetration testing and analytical skills in a real-world cybersecurity scenario.
Professional competitors can participate by visiting the Dubai Police’s stand at Shaikh Saeed Hall 2 or registering via the challenge’s website to showcase their skills and usage of the latest technologies in defeating cybercrime attacks.
The first three winners in the competition will receive prizes.
Dubai Police said it provides youth opportunities to learn new skills and build competencies for the future job market. The launch of the challenge (CTF) highlights Dubai Police’s efforts in addressing cybersecurity challenges and preparing the youth for the future by acquiring skills in the cybersecurity field.
The challenge aims to draw the attention of the young generation to vital fields such as science, technology, innovation, information technology, and other disciplines that help shape the future and keep them abreast of developments and global acceleration in the field of science and electronics knowledge, and artificial intelligence.