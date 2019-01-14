Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met an Emirati family on Sunday who opted to home-school their children.
The parents were recognised for their participation in the 'Rahhal' project, which was launched in March 2018 by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.
The four children of Abdul Wahed Mohammad Abdul Aziz are all home-schooled by their mother.
The pilot Rahhal programme was rolled out last September, in time for the start of the new school year. In May 2019, the pilot phase will be reviewed. Recommendations will then be made for a roll-out for all Dubai residents.
The KHDA launched the Rahhal project as its contribution towards the Dubai 10X Initiative, a venture overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who is the chairman of DFF’s board of trustees, launched the plan with other proposals for Dubai 10X at the World Government Summit in Dubai last February.
During his meeting with the family, Shaikh Mohammad exchanged thoughts and ideas with the family, who were one of the first beneficiaries of the new legislation. He was also keen on listening about the children’s experience of being home schooled.
Shaikh Mohammed emphasised that the UAE government strives to support families and enable them to overcome any obstacle.