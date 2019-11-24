On Sunday, Etisalat temporarily changed its name to celebrate UAE history

Etisalat telecom temporarily changed its name to HSTRY UAE ETISALAT to mark the launch of a documentary series that airs on November 24. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @etisalat

Dubai: Mobile users registered with Etisalat had a new display name on their mobile phones, as the UAE telecom paid tribute to the nation’s history.

A documentary five-part series called History of the Emirates, produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, will be aired on all local TV channels at 9pm daily until November 28, in the run up to National Day celebrations.

“More than a television series, History of the Emirates is a landmark event that will bring communities around the UAE together,” said Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

The series will give residents an insight into the 125,000 year-old history of the region, and utilises the latest cutting-edge technology interwoven with never-before-seen archival footage, for a programme unlike anything created in this region.

“The documentary spans from ancient archaeological discoveries to cutting-edge technological advances, shining a light on our remarkable heritage,” said Al Mubarak.