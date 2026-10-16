Why 15-minute communities are becoming popular

Self-contained communities help people reclaim time while promoting connection
Seven hundred night-blooming jasmine plants might seem an unusual contribution to neighbourhood life. For Tariq Fahim, a resident of DAMAC Hills 2, the explanation was simple: he wanted the community to smell better in the evenings.
He had already been bringing neighbours together for weekend games of chess, Monopoly and cards. The plants were another way of making the place feel like home.
His story captures something that an amenities brochure can struggle to convey. Parks, shops and recreational facilities provide the foundations of a community. The people who use them give it character.
Across the world, people are gravitating towards neighbourhoods where life's daily essentials are all within easy reach. Urban planners call it the 15-minute community: a neighbourhood where most everyday needs can be met within a short walk, cycle ride or drive. Residents simply call it a better way to live.
As long commutes, traffic congestion and packed schedules become the norm, convenience has evolved into one of real estate's most desirable luxuries in the UAE too. Families are choosing homes that give them something money cannot buy: time.
The biggest benefit is that you don't have to get into the car for every small thing. It saves time; you avoid getting stuck in traffic.
This philosophy is increasingly finding expression across Dubai's master-planned communities, where residential living is seamlessly woven together with schools, cafés, retail, sports facilities, wellness spaces and green open areas.
Spencer lives in one such community, DAMAC Hills, where daily life unfolds within a compact, connected ecosystem. Here, school runs, grocery shopping, fitness classes, children's activities, coffee breaks and evening strolls happen without the stress of having to criss-cross the city. Life becomes less about logistics and more about living.
For Spencer, who works from home, the difference begins the moment she wakes up.
“I spend most of my day within the community,” she says. “Where I live is incredibly important because I work independently. I love beginning my mornings on the balcony with a coffee, enjoying the view and taking a quiet moment before the day starts. If I need a change of scenery, I simply walk or drive to one of the cafés nearby.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise is not the convenience, but the connections that grow from it.
When distances shrink, interactions multiply. The café owner recognises regular customers. Parents meet while waiting for their children. Evening walks become neighbourhood catch-ups. Familiar faces gradually become friends.
“When I first heard about DAMAC Hills, I thought it was very far [from the city],” says Spencer. But a visit to the community resulted in her renting a one-bedroom apartment. That was five years ago. “I absolutely love being here because the community is great and the place is just perfect for me,” she says.
For Rajil Kumar Rajan and his wife, Kavita, who bought their four-bedroom townhouse in DAMAC Hills 2 during Covid-19, the slower, more connected rhythm of the community was something they were searching for.
“We were living in an apartment before,” Rajan says. “When Covid happened, we realised how important it was for our children to have open spaces where they could play safely.”
Six years later, those open spaces have become an integral part of family life.
“Over the years, DAMAC Hills 2 has grown tremendously,” says Rajan. “Today, there are sports facilities, water attractions, parks, swimming pools and recreational spaces, and we just love this place and the facilities.”
Weekends are spent at the community's water park, swimming pools or sports facilities. Their two daughters enjoy the play areas, pet farm and bird park, all within walking distance, while everyday errands are rarely more than a few minutes away.
“We have supermarkets, cafés, restaurants, clinics and recreational spaces within the community,” he says. “Everything for day-to-day living is close by.”
That even includes ancillary services such as car care, courtesy of Fahim.
He didn’t set out to establish a car-care service. Instead, the idea grew out of everyday conversations with his neighbours. Residents would frequently ask him where they could find a reliable mechanic or get a tyre repaired.
"I wanted to offer a quick, convenient and transparent service right here," he says.
Launched in July this year, Dr Car Care saves customers the time and effort of travelling to workshops. Weekend services offer additional flexibility to those juggling busy work schedules.
Entrepreneurial residents like Fahim turn the well-thought-out plans of DAMAC into thriving communities. Over the past two decades, DAMAC has delivered more than 50,000 homes, with a further 55,000 in the pipeline.
Fahim’s contribution goes beyond his business. “When we first moved here, I used to organise game nights on weekends, when we would sit together with other residents to play chess, Monopoly and cards, and get to know one another better,” says Fahim.
For Kavita, too, it is often such memorable moments that best capture the value of community living.
"One of my favourite parts of the day is stepping out of the house and going for a walk with Cookie, our pet dog. We don't have to deal with traffic on the roads. We just walk, as the community is safe and peaceful."
Peace is a word that surfaces repeatedly in conversations with residents.
"It's calm, beautifully laid out and surrounded by tree-lined streets,” says Sandra. “Even taking the dog for a walk or popping down to the shops is pleasant. People smile, they stop and chat. You don't always get that in the city."
She also points to another benefit that cannot be measured.
The DAMAC Hills Community Centre regularly reaches out to residents and local businesses to see how they could support one another. Sandra has often conducted wellness workshops at the Centre.
"The Community Centre is always busy with children's activities, fitness classes and people coming together," she says.
Rajan agrees that community life is indeed different with gatherings, festivals, and a lot more interaction between people.
But he finds something else even more precious.
"The biggest benefit for me is the peace," he says. "It's quiet, it's safe and I'm comfortable letting my children walk to the park. That gives you real peace of mind."
That explains why the appeal of the 15-minute community continues to grow.
It isn't simply about reducing travel time or making errands easier. It is about reclaiming hours once lost to traffic, replacing stressful commutes with morning walks, and swapping hurried schedules for spontaneous moments with family and neighbours.
– In association with DAMAC Properties