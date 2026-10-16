Why 15-minute communities are becoming popular

He had already been bringing neighbours together for weekend games of chess, Monopoly and cards. The plants were another way of making the place feel like home.

Seven hundred night-blooming jasmine plants might seem an unusual contribution to neighbourhood life. For Tariq Fahim, a resident of DAMAC Hills 2, the explanation was simple: he wanted the community to smell better in the evenings.

Across the world, people are gravitating towards neighbourhoods where life's daily essentials are all within easy reach. Urban planners call it the 15-minute community: a neighbourhood where most everyday needs can be met within a short walk, cycle ride or drive. Residents simply call it a better way to live.

His story captures something that an amenities brochure can struggle to convey. Parks, shops and recreational facilities provide the foundations of a community. The people who use them give it character.

As long commutes, traffic congestion and packed schedules become the norm, convenience has evolved into one of real estate's most desirable luxuries in the UAE too. Families are choosing homes that give them something money cannot buy: time.

Spencer lives in one such community, DAMAC Hills, where daily life unfolds within a compact, connected ecosystem. Here, school runs, grocery shopping, fitness classes, children's activities, coffee breaks and evening strolls happen without the stress of having to criss-cross the city. Life becomes less about logistics and more about living.

This philosophy is increasingly finding expression across Dubai's master-planned communities, where residential living is seamlessly woven together with schools, cafés, retail, sports facilities, wellness spaces and green open areas.

For Spencer, who works from home, the difference begins the moment she wakes up.

“I spend most of my day within the community,” she says. “Where I live is incredibly important because I work independently. I love beginning my mornings on the balcony with a coffee, enjoying the view and taking a quiet moment before the day starts. If I need a change of scenery, I simply walk or drive to one of the cafés nearby.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise is not the convenience, but the connections that grow from it.

When distances shrink, interactions multiply. The café owner recognises regular customers. Parents meet while waiting for their children. Evening walks become neighbourhood catch-ups. Familiar faces gradually become friends.

“When I first heard about DAMAC Hills, I thought it was very far [from the city],” says Spencer. But a visit to the community resulted in her renting a one-bedroom apartment. That was five years ago. “I absolutely love being here because the community is great and the place is just perfect for me,” she says.