Beyond living longer: Why we need to focus on healthspan, not just lifespan

The relationship between lifespan and healthspan is also worth considering as we think about the future of longevity. According to the latest available WHO estimates, life expectancy at birth in the UAE is 78.3 years, while healthy life expectancy at birth is 67.3 years. That represents an 11-year difference between the length of life and the years people can expect to live in full health. The gap should not be interpreted as 11 years spent living with a chronic disease; rather, it offers a useful perspective on the broader question of how we can live longer while maintaining health and quality of life throughout those additional years.