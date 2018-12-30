“In 2019, I am looking forward to seeing people spread more love. I feel like I’m living in a generation with so much negativity. The hateful comments I see on social media are such a waste of time. People judge others so quickly, make them feel like they are not worthy and it makes my heart ache. I don’t understand why spreading positivity is so difficult. Self-love is also very important. I want everyone to tell themselves that they are good enough every single day, and they should know that they deserve the kind of love they would give to anyone else. I hope 2019 will be filled with happiness, brightness, love and kindness.”