Dubai: From Barbie dolls, Nerf guns and football boots to better grades and a world where there’s more love and animals aren’t killed, children across the emirates are ready with their wishlist for 2019. One boy, who is autistic, cannot speak, so all his mum wants for him is an iPad compatible with speech Apps.
Mohammad Badr, 16, Egyptian
“I enjoy playing football and other sports. In 2018, I made good progress in my exams and improved my football skills too. In 2019, I’m hoping to get better grades and enrol myself into a famous football team.”
Meera Khalid Al Shamsi, 4, Emirati
“I want to go to Dubai Mall and see the fireworks. Can I please get a new football in the New Year? Also, can I sing, dance and paint?”
Yasmina Alidodova, 15, Tajikistan
“In 2019, I am looking forward to seeing people spread more love. I feel like I’m living in a generation with so much negativity. The hateful comments I see on social media are such a waste of time. People judge others so quickly, make them feel like they are not worthy and it makes my heart ache. I don’t understand why spreading positivity is so difficult. Self-love is also very important. I want everyone to tell themselves that they are good enough every single day, and they should know that they deserve the kind of love they would give to anyone else. I hope 2019 will be filled with happiness, brightness, love and kindness.”
Ian Tocle, 15, Filipino
“Dubai has been the city of opportunities for me. I have been performing on stage since I was six years old. In 2019, I wish to release my own music albums. I would like to develop my skills and go on to compose original music scores for Hollywood movies and TV shows. I would like my music to inspire other children to follow their dreams and to reach millions of music lovers all over the world.”
Sakshi Kisani, 13, Indian
“I wish 2019, like 2018, will be a great year for me with good grades in school and lots of family holidays and fun with friends. I specially want to visit London as there are so many things I want to do and so many lovely places I want to see there. I can’t wait for my dream to come true.”
Ellie McCabe, 12, American
“In 2019, I would like to be able to do a pull-up, may be even five. I want to hit a home run playing softball. I would like to travel to a new country and explore what it offers.”
Saud Vince Abdullah Lami-in, 10, non-verbal autistic Filipino
(In the words of his mum Maria) “All I wish for my son this coming year is a breakthrough with his speech so that he is able to give expression to his emotions and intelligence. He has an affinity for technology. An iPad compatible with the speech Apps would be a blessing.”
Rishaan Moka, 10, Indian
“Here’s my wish list for 2019: Rubik’s Cube, Vector (Anki), PS4, iPhone XR blue, Nerf guns, toy poodle dog, Warner Bros world tickets, LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean, football boots, Beats headphones, Adidas shoes, Nike Air Max shoes, dash coding robot, Cozmo wheel caps, Disney cruise.”
Alex-Skye Astruc, 6, French
“My biggest wish is that people stop hunting animals as they are my friends. I don’t want them to die. I don’t eat meat because I don’t want to kill animals. I love the Bengal Tiger and I don’t want the species to become extinct. I feel very sad about the last white rhinoceros which died in Africa.”
Maryam, 4, Jordanian
“I love to play with dolls, so I want a new doll — a Barbie, medium size.”