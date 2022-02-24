Dubai: Among the many attractions at the newly opened Museum of the Future in Dubai is the Arabic calligraphy on its exterior. It will just leave you mesmerised and wondering what it says.
The building that stands distinct from the high-rise towers that dominate the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline is embellished with calligraphy based on the quotes of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Museum of the Future's facade is a canvas for three quotes by Sheikh Mohammed reflecting his vision for the city’s future. And the Arabic calligraphy has been designed by Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej.
The first quote says: “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.”
The second one reads: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it and execute it. The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.”
And the third goes: “The secret of the renewal of life, the development of civilisation and the progress of mankind is in one word: Innovation.”
According to the Museum of the Future, the museum’s facade is made out of stainless steel and consists of 1,024 pieces manufactured by a specialised robot-assisted process, covering a total surface area of 17,600 square metres.
The museum is 77 meters tall and occupies an overall area capacity of 30,548 square metres.
It is comprised of three main parts: The green hill, the building and the void.
The circular building represents humanity, the green mound it sits atop represents the earth and the void represents the unknown future, according to the museum website.
On February 22, 2022, the Ruler of Dubai inaugurated the most beautiful building on earth at a dazzling ceremony.