Emirati women workers
Working mothers in Sharjah government will be allowed to work from home with relevant guidelines Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate has decided to grant a special week-long exceptional leave to Sharjah government’s female employees who have school-going children in the ninth grade and below.

Following the week-long special leave, working mothers will be allowed to work from home with relevant guidelines and conditions, said the directorate.

The directives coincide with the start of the new 2020-21 school year this week and are part of Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to support families and their school-going children resume regular educational activities amid the pandemic, while observing all necessary health safety guidelines and preventive measures.