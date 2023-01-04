Dubai: UAE residents woke up to overcast skies and showers in some areas on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some coastal and northern areas, over the and islands with a probability of light rainfall.
Showers hit Abu Dhabi’s Dhafra area and Sir Baniyas Island early morning on January 4.
Earlier, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning indicating clouds in the western parts of the country.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail with a predication of rain until Saturday.
It’s also time to get your sweaters out along with your umbrellas as the NCM said that the country will see a significant decrease in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 23-27°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-29°C, and mountainous regions, 20-15°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 75 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.