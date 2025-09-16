GOLD/FOREX
Weather shift: Temperatures in the UAE are dropping, here’s the forecast

Dusty and windy weather is expected at times, the weather bureau added

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: : Early morning temperatures across the UAE have experienced a slight decrease, with daytime maximum temperatures reaching the lower 40s (°C). According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), a gradual decline in overall temperatures is anticipated over the coming days. The eastern regions are expected to be slightly cooler compared to the rest of the country, with minimum temperatures dipping to around 25°C.

Weather conditions will generally be fair to partly cloudy, with the formation of clouds predominantly occurring in the eastern areas by the afternoon. Humidity levels will rise during the night and into Wednesday morning, particularly over certain coastal and inland areas. This increase in humidity may lead to the development of fog or mist in those regions.

Wind conditions will vary, with light to moderate breezes that may strengthen at times during the daytime. The sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making it suitable for marine activities.

Temperature ranges for different areas are as follows: coastal and islands are expected to experience temperatures between 41°C and 37°C, internal regions will see highs of 42°C and lows of 38°C, while mountain areas will have temperatures ranging from 33°C to 28°C. Overall, the weather is expected to remain warm, with occasional fluctuations in humidity and cloud cover throughout the week.

