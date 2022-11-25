Dubai: Heading outdoors? UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be cloudy in general, dusty at times during the day and low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning may be associated with light rainfall with a probability of convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-19°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 18-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.