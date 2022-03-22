Thick fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai today. The National Center of Meteorology issued red an yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9.30am.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog.
Today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be partly cloudy with another slight increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 -36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 11-15°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-85 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.