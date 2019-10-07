The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36°C and 41°C

File picture. Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy with convective clouds formation accompanied with rainfall especially east and northwards. It is reported that some light rainfall happened this morning in Dhadna, Fujairah. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: UAE residents can expect some more rainfall today, after several days of showers seen in different parts of the country.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully as the roads might be slippery in wet weather.

Thundery rain was reported early on Monday morning over Fujairah airport. Rainfall was also seen over Dhadna, as cooler climes set in.

Temperature was down to 15.8 °C un Jebel Jais, the UAE's tallest peak, and Mebreh Mountain at about 3am on Monday morning.

We can expect some moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.

Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.