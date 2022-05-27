Dubai: Hazy skies were reported across the UAE, especially in the eastern region, on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty. The NCM issued a yellow alert to warn residents especially in the eastern region on the UAE such as Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hindered visibility to 2000 metres. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C.
Dubai is currently at 37°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach this week as the sea is expected to be “rough” due to the wind, according to a statement by the NCM.