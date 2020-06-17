Dubai: It was a foggy morning for UAE residents today and similar conditions are expected to return tonight and Thursday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are looking clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas. Low convective clouds are expected to form eastwards, like in Fujairah, by the afternoon.
The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation, over coastal and internal areas, especially northwards.
The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility, from 1am till 8am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 31 °C with partly cloudy and hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slightly rough at times and the Oman Sea is expected to be calm.