Foggy conditions in parts of the UAE are expected to remain until 8:30am

Early morning fog in Dubai. (File photo) Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Beware of foggy conditions today morning, as the weather bureau has issued an alert in parts of the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology, has warned UAE residents about fog and mist formation and issued yellow and red alerts until 8:30 am today. Parts of Abu Dhabi and the western region of the UAE are especially affected.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully until the fog clears up.

The relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in the western and southern regions. These clouds may be convective at times and expected to cause rain.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15-25km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Similar weather conditions are expected throughout the weekend and the week ahead.