Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology issued red an yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 8.00am.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog.
Instagram account @storm_ae also shared a video of thick fog causing reduced visibility.
Today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be partly cloudy with hazy skies. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon, and might be convective.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41-46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 21-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.