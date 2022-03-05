It’s going to be a dusty Saturday as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northeasterly winds are expected to blow dust and sand that will cause poor visibility over some areas at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times, especially during the day.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The weather, in general, is expected to be "rather dusty during daytimes and partly cloudy at times with light rainfall over the northern areas in the UAE. According to NCM, it will be "humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas, especially Western areas."
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 31 and 35°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 14-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-32°C, and 17-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 75-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-65 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.