Dubai: UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime. Some clouds appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39-43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-38°C, and 28-34°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 45-70 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 25-45 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be rough Westward becoming moderate to slight by evening in the Arabia Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman sea.