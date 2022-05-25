Heading outdoors during the daytime? The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning, alerting of dust and sand storms across most parts of the UAE, till 2pm today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northeasterly winds are expected to blow dust and sand that will cause poor visibility over some areas at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, especially during the day.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The weather, in general, is expected to be "rather dusty during daytimes.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 23-27°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C, and 35-40°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in Oman Sea.