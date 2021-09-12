UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather across the emirates. After heavy rain hit parts of Sharjah on Saturday eveing, more rainfall is expected in the Eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and it's surrounding regions today.
The weather conditions today according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) will be "sunny to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward, extending over some internal and southern areas by afternoon."
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47°C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 47.3°C in Sahih Al Salim (Dubai) at 2.30pm.
Humidity will increase by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong within clouds causing blowing sand and dust.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
According to the NCM weekly forecast, the weather this week will be mostly humid, hazy and foggy across the emirates.