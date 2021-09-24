A strong sandstorm hit Dubai on Friday afternoon, reducing visibility to 50 meters.
Heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Al Ain, and scattered rainfall was reported parts of Sharjah and Dubai, the National Center of Meteorology said.
The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai cautioned people to drive slowly on the roads to avoid accidents due to poor visibility.
The NCM also shared a weather alert warning people in Eastern and internal parts of the country to take caution. "Heavy rains and strong winds associated with microbursts will reduce horizontal visibility. Weak structures including trees may become hazardous due to strong winds," said the NCM alert.
The NCM issued red, orange and yellow weather alerts for convective clouds and sandstorm on Friday afternoon.
According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over the southern and eastern parts of the country. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations are usually conducted in when convective clouds are monitored, to enhance rainfall in the region.
The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 45.7 °C in Sweihan (Alain) at 3pm.
Relative humidity across the country will increase by tonight, hitting 85 per cent in coastal areas. And, rainy and cloudy weather is expected to continue till 7pm tonight in internal parts of Abu Dhabi.