Dubai: UAE residents started the week on Monday with foggy conditions in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas.
This morning, the NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to foggy conditions in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. Such conditions are expected till 9:30am and drivers were warned to follow traffic rules and take precautions on the roads.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Tuesday morning with mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Temperatures are expected to increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in mid 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 11°C.
Dubai is currently at 22°C with foggy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea is expected to be generally calm to slightly rough at times.