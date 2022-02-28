Dubai: Heavy rain hit the Hatta region in Dubai on Monday afternoon.
Videos of the showers were posted on social media and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to the increased cloud activity in the area.
The NCM also said in a statement that a decrease in temperatures in Dubai’s Hatta is expected.
The humidity is expected to increase at night with a probability of fog formation. Mist formation is especially expected in internal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf might get slightly rough at times, so be careful if you are planning to go to the beach.