The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared videos on their social media channels.
The NCM also issued yellow and orange weather alerts, warning about the formation of convective clouds along the Eastern coast of the country. Cloudy weather is expected till 8pm tonight.
After convective clouds were monitored over the country, cloud seeding operations were conducted to maximise rainfall in the region.
According to the NCM, winds are expected to get stronger with the formation of clouds.