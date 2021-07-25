It's raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Sunday evening, shared videos and issued weather alerts in Al Ain and other parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the NCM, moderate to heavy rainfall was reported over Liwa and other areas in Al Dhafrah, the Al Ain International Airport and surrounding regions saw heavy rainfall. The NCM issued a yellow and orange weather alert for convective clouds.
According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over Al Ain by afternoon. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 48.3°C in Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi.
According to the NCM, cloudy weather conditions are expected in this region till 8pm.