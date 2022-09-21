Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday evening. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), rain was reported in internal parts of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.
The NCM posted a yellow and red weather alert for convective clouds formation and more chances of rain in these regions till 8pm tonight.
The Abu Dhabi media office also shared an advisory asking motorists in Al Ain to drive with caution, adhere to safety guidelines and speed limits, and follow official weather forecasts.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. The maximum temperature recorded in the country was 45.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain).
Depending on the moisture content of these convective clouds, cloud seeding flights will be carried out to maximise rainfall in the country.