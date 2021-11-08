Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rain was reported in Fujairah, Masafi, and internal parts of Sharjah and Ajman, on Monday afternoon.
The NCM also issued a dust alert till 6pm across the UAE.
The NCM also monitored convective clouds over Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Al Dhaid, and Al Madam. These areas will have cloudy to partly cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.
The NCM also cautioned motorists to avoid driving in wadis or valleys and low-lying, flood-prone areas in the northern and eastern parts of the country.
Strong winds were reported in many parts of Dubai, kicking up dust at times. Afternoon temperatures also saw a dip with