Dubai: Residents of Al Ain enjoyed rainy weather on Tuesday and social media users shared clips of the showers online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards and in some internal areas, such as Fujairah and Al Ain.
Rainy convective clouds formed in Al Ain and heavy showers were reported in some areas.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week, especially in the eastern region.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the high 30s on average and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 40°C - 46°C
The humidity is also expected to by high, especially at night and early morning on Wednesday, going up to 90 per cent. Due to the humidity, there is probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas far west. These areas include parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Abu Dhabi,
Dusty conditions due to strong winds were also reported in some parts of the country. Hazy skies are expected throughout the week.