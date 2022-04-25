Dubai: Residents of Sharjah’s Kalba area enjoyed rainy weather on Monday and social media users shared clips of the showers online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards in the mountainous areas of Sharjah and Fujairah.
Rainy convective clouds formed in the area and heavy showers were reported in Kalba.
According to the NCM, rainy conditions are expected throughout the week. On Tuesday, rain is expected in the eastern region again. As for the rest of the week, showers are expected in the southern and western areas of the UAE, such as parts of Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the high 30s on average and the maximum temperature expected on Monday is 43°C.
You might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” as cloudy activity increases, according to a statement by the NCM. Just conditions are expected throughout the week.