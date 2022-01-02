Dubai: UAE residents continued to experience cloudy and rainy skies on January 2 and such conditions are expected to last for the next two days.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, especially in northern, and eastern areas.
Earlier this morning, it drizzled in parts of Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.
Cloudy and rainy conditions are expected to last at least until January 4 with the rain gradually decreasing from Wednesday onwards.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
If you are planning to go to the beach, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.