Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm and sunny weather on Wednesday and if they are looking to enjoy cloudy conditions on the first day of Eid Al Adha, they can head to the coast of Fujairah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, in the morning associated with light rain. There is also a chance of convective cloud formation by the afternoon eastward and some southern areas, such as in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, with probability of rainfall.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, such as in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain. The humidity is expected to cause fog and must formation in these areas. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to be warm. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 34°C with mostly sunny skies.
For those planning to go to the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.