Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE saw a sharp drop on Sunday morning. According to the Met office, mercury dipped to near-freezing low of 1.9°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
A video by Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather videos from the Gulf region, showed that a layer of ice had formed on the surface of a water stream in Jebel Jais.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest temperature was recorded at 4.15am. Meanwhile, Dubai recorded temperature lows of 12 to 15°C, temperatures in Sharjah were also around 12°C, and internal parts of Abu Dhabi saw the mercury dipping close to 7°C.
The highest temperature recorded in the country today afternoon was 24.3°C in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, according to the NCM.
The weather will continue to be cold till Monday. Temperatures will see a gradual increase on Tuesday, January 31, the NCM said.
On Saturday, the UAE's Ministry of Interior announced the end of unstable weather conditions in the country. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times this week in the UAE, according to the NCM's forecast for this week. Low clouds are expected on Thursday.