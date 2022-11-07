Dubai: Residents in various parts of the UAE enjoyed rainy weather on Monday and social media users shared clips of the showers.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Rainy convective clouds formed in Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan, Dubai’s Hatta and Sharjah's Kalba regions, and heavy showers were reported.
As per some videos, streams formed due to the continuous rain in Hatta.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week, at least until Friday, especially in the eastern region of the UAE.
Temperatures are expected to increase slightly, being in the low 30s to high 20s on average and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 16°C - 21°C
Dusty conditions due to strong winds were also reported in some parts of the country. Hazy skies are also expected throughout the week.