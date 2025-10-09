GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Unusual hybrid weather pattern to bring scattered rain across UAE this week

Meteorologists warn of sudden shifts from clear skies to cloud cover in coming days

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Meteorologists described the event as distinctive, noting that such hybrid systems are relatively rare during the country’s autumn season.
Meteorologists described the event as distinctive, noting that such hybrid systems are relatively rare during the country’s autumn season.
@Storm_centre/X

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience scattered rainfall this week due to an unusual hybrid weather pattern, meteorologists have said. The phenomenon occurs as two distinct systems — one approaching from the east and another from the west — interact over the region.

Forecasters explained that lingering tropical moisture from the recent Shakti system will merge with a low-pressure trough in the lower atmosphere, forming a mesoscale system over the Empty Quarter.

This interaction is likely to enhance cloud formation over the Hajar Mountains and across central and eastern parts of the country, with showers expected in several areas.

Cloud types are expected to range from cumulus to stratocumulus, resembling patterns typically seen in eastern wave systems. Dense air masses in the upper atmosphere may trap moisture in the mid-levels, intensifying cloud build-up and resulting in patchy rain across parts of the UAE.

Meteorologists described the event as distinctive, noting that such hybrid systems are relatively rare during the country’s autumn season. They added that these systems can trigger sudden shifts in weather conditions, with skies turning from clear to overcast within hours.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weatherWeather forecastDubaiAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

2m read
If your friend repeatedly says they’re 'going through something' but never explains, it can be emotionally draining.

7 signs your friend is quiet-quitting on you

3m read
OMODA&JAECOO launches cashback campaign up to Dh15,000

OMODA&JAECOO launches cashback campaign up to Dh15,000

2m read
JAECOO J7 SHS redefines hybrid mobility in UAE

JAECOO J7 SHS redefines hybrid mobility in UAE

2m read