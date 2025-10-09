Meteorologists warn of sudden shifts from clear skies to cloud cover in coming days
Forecasters explained that lingering tropical moisture from the recent Shakti system will merge with a low-pressure trough in the lower atmosphere, forming a mesoscale system over the Empty Quarter.
This interaction is likely to enhance cloud formation over the Hajar Mountains and across central and eastern parts of the country, with showers expected in several areas.
Cloud types are expected to range from cumulus to stratocumulus, resembling patterns typically seen in eastern wave systems. Dense air masses in the upper atmosphere may trap moisture in the mid-levels, intensifying cloud build-up and resulting in patchy rain across parts of the UAE.
Meteorologists described the event as distinctive, noting that such hybrid systems are relatively rare during the country’s autumn season. They added that these systems can trigger sudden shifts in weather conditions, with skies turning from clear to overcast within hours.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox