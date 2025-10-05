GOLD/FOREX
Unstable weather grips UAE with rain, wind and rising humidity

Masafi drenched, coastal areas brace for fog and mist as humidity builds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The UAE experienced volatile weather on Sunday, with heavy rain drenching the Masafi Friday Market area and rough seas reported in Khorfakkan due to the indirect impact of Cyclone Shakti.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the highest temperature of the day was recorded in Sweihan, Al Ain, at 42.1°C at 2pm.

Overall, conditions remained fair to partly cloudy and occasionally dusty towards the east. Humidity is expected to build overnight and into Monday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist along coastal and inland areas.

Winds were light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf eased from rough to moderate to slight. The Oman Sea ranged from slight to moderate.

The outlook for the week points to generally fair to partly cloudy skies, with humidity persisting overnight and during early mornings. Fog or mist formation is likely in some areas, particularly along the coast.

Light to moderate winds will shift between southeasterly and northwesterly directions, occasionally strengthening. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight to moderate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
