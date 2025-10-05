Unstable weather grips UAE with rain, wind and rising humidity

Masafi drenched, coastal areas brace for fog and mist as humidity builds
Dubai: The UAE experienced volatile weather on Sunday, with heavy rain drenching the Masafi Friday Market area and rough seas reported in Khorfakkan due to the indirect impact of Cyclone Shakti.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the highest temperature of the day was recorded in Sweihan, Al Ain, at 42.1°C at 2pm.
Overall, conditions remained fair to partly cloudy and occasionally dusty towards the east. Humidity is expected to build overnight and into Monday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist along coastal and inland areas.
Winds were light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf eased from rough to moderate to slight. The Oman Sea ranged from slight to moderate.
The outlook for the week points to generally fair to partly cloudy skies, with humidity persisting overnight and during early mornings. Fog or mist formation is likely in some areas, particularly along the coast.
Light to moderate winds will shift between southeasterly and northwesterly directions, occasionally strengthening. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight to moderate.
