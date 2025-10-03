UAE weather set to get cooler in October as temperatures drop

These UAE regions will see temperatures near the mid-20s this month
Dubai: October marks the second transitional period between summer and winter in the UAE, a time characterised by welcome sharp and rapid changes in weather conditions, most notably a significant decrease in temperatures starting from the second half of the month.
The most anticipated change for residents is the drop in heat. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the mean maximum air temperature during October typically ranges between 35.0°C and 36.8°C, and the overall mean air temperature sits between 28.7°C and 30.8°C, the official NCM updates confirm.
The cooling trend is particularly noticeable during the night and early morning, with mean minimum air temperatures ranging from 22.7°C to 26.2°C means during October, the average of all the daily lowest temperatures falls somewhere within this range. For historical context, the country has seen extremes, including the highest-ever maximum temperature of 46.3°C recorded at Mezaira in 2017, and a low of 6.4°C at Raknah in 2020.
The eastern emirates of the UAE, like Fujairah and Al Ain, are expected to see noticeably cooler conditions in October as the country transitions out of summer. Due to their proximity to the Hajar mountains, these regions are often the first to experience the seasonal shift, with cooler mornings and an increased chance of rain-bearing clouds forming over the mountains.
As the season changes, so does the atmospheric moisture. Relative humidity is expected to be high in the early morning (mean maximum ranging from 65% to 85%), often leading to fog or mist formation during mid-nights and early mornings, as the mean relative humidity reaches approximately 51%. Motorists should exercise caution during these low-visibility periods.
The wind patterns also illustrate the transition, as the prevailing southeasterly winds during late nights and mornings shift to northwesterly during the afternoons and evenings, influenced by the land and sea breeze circulation. The average wind speed is recorded at 10.3 km/h, though the highest wind speed ever recorded in October reached a blistering 117.4 km/h at Qarneen in 2012.
Furthermore, the month brings a chance of rain. Convective clouds may develop over some areas, especially the eastern parts of the country, which may occasionally be accompanied by rainfall. The highest amount of rainfall recorded in October stands at 139.0 mm, registered in Al Shiweb in 2016.
