UAE weather set to get cooler in October as temperatures drop

The cooling trend is particularly noticeable during the night and early morning, with mean minimum air temperatures ranging from 22.7°C to 26.2°C means during October, the average of all the daily lowest temperatures falls somewhere within this range. For historical context, the country has seen extremes, including the highest-ever maximum temperature of 46.3°C recorded at Mezaira in 2017, and a low of 6.4°C at Raknah in 2020.