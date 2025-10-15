UAE temperatures drop below 40°C, more rain expected today

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly partly cloudy skies, especially eastward and southward, where conditions are ripe for some convective (rainy) cloud formation. This could lead to further rainfall, with light to moderate rain specifically anticipated over parts of Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah during the afternoon. The NCM described the skies as "fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."