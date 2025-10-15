GOLD/FOREX
UAE temperatures drop below 40°C, more rain expected today

Cloudy conditions and rain are expected to continue till Thursday

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Partly cloudy weather
Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: UAE residents can look forward to a mix of weather conditions on Wednesday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and a chance of rain.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly partly cloudy skies, especially eastward and southward, where conditions are ripe for some convective (rainy) cloud formation. This could lead to further rainfall, with light to moderate rain specifically anticipated over parts of Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah during the afternoon. The NCM described the skies as "fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."

While the cooler weather offers a welcome relief, the NCM has issued a warning about strong winds. Light to moderate winds, with speeds ranging from 15–30 km/hr and potentially gusting up to 45 km/hr, are expected to cause blowing dust and sand. This poses a specific risk to residents with dust allergies heading outdoors. Additionally, expect humid conditions by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas, with a possibility of fog or mist formation.

The gradual decrease in temperatures will continue. Maximum temperatures across the country are expected to range between 34°C  and 39°C , with the lowest temperatures dipping to between 26°C  and 30°C . For sea-goers, the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, and the Oman Sea will be slight.

Amid the unstable conditions, the NCM issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.

